2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

We know that the New York Giants both want and need to upgrade their tight end position. Fate seems to have agreed as well and given them the best selection of tight end prospects we have seen in quite some time.
Currently rated at the top of the pack is Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. So far Howard has had a strong draft process, with a dominant week at the Senior Bowl and a good performance at the combine. He is considered one of the cleanest players in the draft — he has great size, athleticism, skills, and character. All which makes him a natural candidate for the Giants to draft at 23rd overall.
But will they?
Measurables
Pros
- Prototypical blend of size and athleticism.
- Experience in-line, but has the ability to play the slot or be split out wide.
- Capable run blocker out of a two or three point stance.
- Excellent athlete to stretch the seam and attack downfield.
- Frame has …
