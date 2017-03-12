“New start” for D.J. Fluker as he is introduced by Giants

Officially introduced as a member of the New York Giants on Sunday, offensive lineman D.J, Fluker said he is “definitely looking forward to a new start,” with his new team.
A former first-round pick (11th overall) by the San Diego Chargers, Fluker comes to the Giants after four seasons of mixed …
