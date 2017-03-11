With salary cap tightening, Giants look to sure up O-line

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants are short on salary cap space. Now they’re short on offensive linemen too.
Though it wasn’t surprising, a hole was officially created on the right side of their line late Friday night when their former right tackle, Marshall Newhouse, reportedly signed with the Oakland Raiders. The Giants had been looking for an upgrade on the right side anyway. Now, they have no choice.
The problem, though, is their lack of cap space and the lack of options on the free-agent market. The NFL Players Association listed the Giants with slightly more than $8 million in cap space, but that was not including the contract for …
