NFL Free Agency 2017: Giants sign OL D.J. Fluker – Report

The New York Giants have managed to add an offensive lineman.

His might not have been the first name on anybody’s list, but the Giants signed former Los Angeles Charger guard and tackle DJ Fluker to a one year “prove-it” contract.

OT DJ Fluker agrees to a one-year deal with the Giants, source says. Former 11th overall pick gets a chance to reset his career. â?? Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2017

Fluker was drafted in the first …