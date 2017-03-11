New York Giants Set Up Meeting With Quarterback Geno Smith

The New York Giants have set up a meeting with free agent quarterback Geno Smith.

The New York Giants have been pretty quiet in NFL Free Agency so far. They are a bit handcuffed money wise with Jason Pierre-Paul having the franchise tag placed on him. As a result, the Giants have spent frugally thus far.

New York has agreed to smaller deals with wide receiverBrandon Marshall and tight end Rhett Ellison. Both will improve the Giants run blocking, a huge issue for the team in 2016. Another hole to fill on the depth chart is at quarterback.

The Giants put as little emphasis on the quarterback position in the offseason as any team in the NFL. They usually carry only two quarterbacks during the regular season, a testament to Eli Manning‘s durability. He has not missed a start, regular season or playoffs, since taking over the starting job during his rookie season in 2004.

But, at 36-years …

