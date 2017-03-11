Marshall Newhouse signs with Oakland Raiders, D.J. Fluker to visit Giants

The New York Giants need to find help on the offensive line grew a bit bigger Saturday morning with a report that Marshall Newhouse has agreed to a two-year contract with the Oakland Raiders.
Newhouse, 28, was often criticized by fans during his two seasons with the Giants. He did, however, have value. He started 20 games in his two seasons.
Signed to be a reserve swing tackle, Newhouse started 14 games at right tackle in 2015 after the season-ending injury to Will Beatty pushed him into …
