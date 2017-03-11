How Free Agency has Effected the Giants Draft Strategy

After signing superstar wide out Brandon Marshall, the Giants have been rather quiet in the free agency market.

Now, it’s not definite that General Manager Jerry Reese isn’t going to make another move, but it seems as though he has some sort of strategy heading into the 2017 NFL Draft. Reese has expressed his faith in tackle Ereck Flowers, but fans have expressed the exact opposite.

Avid Giants fans were hoping that Reese would go out and sign the likes of Andrew Whitworth, but when the All-Pro tackle got signed by the Los Angeles Rams, it left most Giants fans scratching their heads.

The …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/11/free-agency-effected-giants-draft-strategy/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.