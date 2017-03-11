Giants sign offensive lineman D.J. Fluker to one-year deal

D.J. Fluker gives the Giants three former first-round picks on their offensive line. Does that mean Big Blue’s front finally will dominate the line of scrimmage the way coach Ben McAdoo hopes?

Fluker, who turns 26 on Monday, agreed to a one-year contract worth a reported $3 million with the Giants on Saturday night, the Daily News has confirmed. The Chargers drafted the 6-5, 339-pounder as a tackle out of Alabama 11th overall in 2013 but eventually moved him to guard.

They cut the underachieving Fluker after four years rather than pick up his expensive fifth-year option, sending him to free agency this spring. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported Fluker’s deal with the Giants.

Jerry Reese already has two of his own first round picks trying to protect Eli Manning in left tackle …

