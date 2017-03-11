Giants Sign DJ Fluker

The NY Giants signed San Diego Guard DJ Fluker to a 1 year contract. This site’s analyst Wonder approves of the signing emphatically, giving it a big thumbs up.

According to NFL Total Access, the Giants had $8M in cap space, assuming they have to spend $3-4M on rookies, that would mean that Fluker got ~$4M, and that is another plus to this deal. That is a very good price for the Gmen.

On Wednesday, after the Brandon Marshall signing, we touched upon Fluker, noting that he is a road grader (solid run blocker) and a good candidate to give the Giants help at OL. Reese delivered. Wonder is no fan of Reese, but he is very complimentary of the Marshall and Fluker signings. Both were done on the cheap, and both players can help the Giants in a big way.

“DJ Fluker is a great signing as long as he stays healthy,” says Wonder. “Fluker is not the best pass blocker, but he is more …