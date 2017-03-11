Giants agree with D.J. Fluker on one-year contract

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The top priority for the Giants heading into their offseason figured to be fixing their beleaguered offensive line. On Saturday night, on the third day of free agency, they took their first steps in that direction.
The Giants agreed to terms with D.J. Fluker on a one-year contract, an NFL source confirmed. The deal was reportedly to be worth only $3 million, making it a bargain for the Giants, and giving the former 11th overall pick (in the 2013 draft) a chance to re-establish his value and reset his career.
The 6-5, 339-pound Fluker was released by the Chargers on Tuesday in part because he was due an $8.821 million salary in 2017. They clearly didn’t want to pay that much for a player who never matched his draft-round hype, even …
