Geno Smith to Giants would be a bad deal for both sides

It’s too timely a coincidence that the Giants had Geno Smith in for a visit the day before the start of Daylight Saving Time, and it was a good thing they didn’t wait until Sunday, too.

With time springing forward one hour at midnight and the Giants’ clocks permanently set five minutes fast in the spirit of Tom Coughlin, there is no telling when they could have expected Smith, who once blamed the confusing three-hour West Coast time difference for missing Jets team meetings in San Diego.

An unfair cheap shot? Set your watch to this: Geno to the Giants doesn’t make much sense for either party, maybe even less for Smith than for Big Blue.

From the Giants’ point of view, Ben McAdoo is sending mixed messages when he cites “turnovers” as his biggest concern on offense and then entertains the idea of signing Smith, who has 35 touchdowns to 43 turnovers in 33 career games played through four seasons with the Jets.

Jerry Reese appears ready to replace backups Ryan Nassib and Josh Johnson, both of whom are now free agents, with Nassib the GM’s 2013 fourth-round pick who underwent surgery on his throwing elbow at …

Read Original Post at

http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/geno-smith-giants-bad-deal-sides-article-1.2995517



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.