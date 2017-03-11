Geno Smith and D.J. Fluker Visiting the Giants Today

Follow @BigBlueInteract

GENO SMITH VISITING THE NEW YORK GIANTSâ?¦

The Bergen Record is reporting that unrestricted free agent quarterback Geno Smith (New York Jets) will be visiting the Giants today.

The 26-year old Smith was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Smith has started 30 regular-seasons games, with 29 of those starts coming in 2013-2014. He lost his starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick in August 2015 after his jaw was broken …

