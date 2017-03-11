Forum Post: Raiders sign OT Marshall Newhouse

#Raiders agree on a 2 year deal with OT Marshall Newhouse, source said.
Now we’re moving on for sure
Take Jerry with you.
Gettis will be our starting LG and Pugh our RT and Jones our RG.
That OL was generally regarded as the 2nd best in the league. Newhouse likely is what he should have been here, depth.
I figured he was going to be brought back and start at RT for us next year. Now there is no chance!! Wooohoooo!!! Our Oline just got better.
It’s all in on Fluker now.
I’m assuming he has a plan. Wishful thinking?
He had experience at four different positions along the OL. As backups go, you can do a lot worse.
I’d like to see the Giants sign Fluker and Jerry and then turn to the draft for more OL.
As mediocre as he is, he’s going to want 7 mil at minimum. We have 9 mil. 4 of which has to go to draft picks. We aren’t getting anyone. Reese has to hit a home run this draft and pick 2 linemen between the 1st and 5th. He needs to get at least 1 starter and 1 legit backup.
putting too much priority into him imho
They have plenty of options if they want to restructure contracts.
Dumbass…
We would’ve had about 30 mil if not for the franchise tag on JPP. Signing a long term deal would’ve gave us an extra 6-7 mil to work with.
So why haven’t we restructured those contracts yet? Answer:We are keeping that slug Thomas because Robinson is likely gone. We may restructure Harris which will save us a whopping 1.7 mil. You are a special kind of stupid.
Oakland Raiders Sign Marshall Newhouse – ( New Window )
None of know what the Giants front office does. If they sign Fluker it’s because they know they can afford it.
depth. Got pressed into starting role when Beatty went down. Was not as bad as BBI made out. Seems like every OL breakdown in ’15 was blamed on him.
This shit just got interesting
That’s shocking and humbling at the same time…
Pugh back to RT?
Vereen. Extending Pugh. Restructuring Jenkins. Or Vernon.
Who’s the stupid one?
The giants probably lost their third best linemen today. Our lt sucks…the lg and c are good but neither are spectacular. The lt, rg and rt are bad ON PAPER. The biggest weakness is weaker on paper. We need to take an OL in rd 1 n 2 if we wanna win a sb
If the Giants can restructure the three big free agents contracts from last year, they could have all the cap space they need and more.
What O-Linemen were really worth a big payday from the Giants?
If JPP is really being an reasonable bastard in negotiations and screwing everything up, let Jerry give him some medium concessions followed by a “take it or play out the one year tag.”
If JPP and his agent have any brains, they would not give up this multi-year small fortune and take the risk of injury or poor production screwing up his value a year from now.
But Reese doesn’t need any advice. He knows his options and they don’t include ditching JPP to overpay some mediocre offensive linemen.
For someone who goes by the name Taxman, I would think you’d have a better handle on how the salary cap works in terms of the first year of multi-year contract. Even if Fluker is worth $7M/year, the Giants could give him a 4 year $28M deal with a $12M signing bonus and $750K salary in year one. The cap hit for such a deal would be $3.75M in 2017.
But I doubt very much that Fluker is going to command a contract averaging $7M/year unless it includes very little guaranteed money, certainly not the numbers I gave in the above example. If he was worth $7M/year, chances are the Chargers would’ve exercised the 5th year option on his contract for $8.8M.
Truth is we have no idea how much money Fluker will command. I know I certainly don’t, maybe I shouldn’t speak for others. He was a disappointment with the Chargers, but Kalil and Okung were also disappointments and they both signed bigtime contracts with tons of guaranteed money.
One difference is that those two are left tackles, Fluker is strictly rightside of the OL only. The Chargers moved him to OG, but I think the Giants will look at him as a right tackle. It could be that Fluker is looked upon in a similar light as Chance Warmack and Warmack signed a one year deal with the Eagles for chump change.
So I have no idea what his real dollar value is, but whatever it is, I hope the Giants are the team to sign him for that amount.
