Forum Post: Raiders sign OT Marshall Newhouse

witch hunt. A couple of people say that JPP is ruining free agency and everyone else starts repeating it, even though they know nothing about the real situation.

If the Giants can restructure the three big free agents contracts from last year, they could have all the cap space they need and more.

What O-Linemen were really worth a big payday from the Giants?

If JPP is really being an reasonable bastard in negotiations and screwing everything up, let Jerry give him some medium concessions followed by a “take it or play out the one year tag.”

If JPP and his agent have any brains, they would not give up this multi-year small fortune and take the risk of injury or poor production screwing up his value a year from now.

But Reese doesn’t need any advice. He knows his options and they don’t include ditching JPP to overpay some mediocre offensive linemen.