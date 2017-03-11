Forum Post: OL DJ Fluker signs one year deal with the Giants

Mike Garafolo& #8207;Verified account @MikeGarafolo

OT DJ Fluker agrees to a one-year deal with the Giants, source says. Former 11th overall pick gets a chance to reset his career.

…or Flunker?

Good a year to see what he can do for the Giants. Dont w

another OL from the draft with a premium pick.

Don’t know how this will play out but the reward is much greater then the risk.



Is that a realistic option?

He’s like a potential 3rd rounder? In comment 13389633 The_Boss said: Would much prefer Will Holden.

Ramczyk—Pugh—Richburg—Fluker—Flowers

And hope for LT in the Draft. Hopefully..

The kid has a huge wing span…and seems to play with a nasty streak… Dwarfs most he goes against… Guess we shall see

no risk. Just have to hope he benefits from a “change of scenery.” Would guess that with an anticipated draft pick, that this also means the end of Jerry.

a guard then draft 2 rookies to compete

So far Giants have signed two released players and Rhett Ellison and have lost Robbie Gould and Marshall Newhouse. Hankins signs elsewhere puts Giants in play for a decent compensatory pick next year assuming no more UFA signings.

They have horrible feet, but we don’t need to worry about their brute strength

I hope we can run the damn ball this year.

guess is both Ramczyk and Bolles are gone by #23.



Got any $ numbers? In comment 13389623 ChicagoMarty said: He got more than Chance Warmack got Kimberley A. Martin?Verified account

@KMart_LI Confirmed #Giants signed OT DJ Fluker to a one-year contract, as @MikeGarafolo said. It’s a $3M deal.

okay… Ramcyzk-Pugh-Richburg-Flowers-Fluker

Is a steal in this market. Wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up being our RG.

Its clearly a gamble the DJ will become that pro everyone thought he would. But for one year it is worth taking. Hopefully he and Flowers will blossom (no pun intended)

had to get someone. He’s as good as any that’s left. With Fluker, I wonder about his ability to pick up stunts and twists. He’s feet aren’t great frankly.

Kimberley A. Martin?Verified account @KMart_LI Confirmed #Giants signed OT DJ Fluker to a one-year contract, as @MikeGarafolo said. It’s a $3M deal.

3 1st round picks and a 2nd on our OL…. (%>

Win/Win…….. I don’t see how Reese had a choice?



In comment 13389633 The_Boss said: Quote: Is that a realistic option?

He’s like a potential 3rd rounder? Would much prefer Will Holden. In comment 13389644 AcidTest said: I’ll research him more. Thanks man



had to get someone. He’s as good as any that’s left. With Fluker, I wonder about his ability to pick up stunts and twists. He’s feet aren’t great frankly. In comment 13389661 AcidTest said: Yes. But hopefully ag the very least the Giants will be able to run the ball, it’s been far too long since they were able to do that.

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550271#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.