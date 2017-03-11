Forum Post: BBI Meltdown – QB Geno Smith visiting Giants today

Expectation is that former #Jets + current FA quarterback Geno Smith will visit with #Giants today, per sources.
#NYG
There is enough sucktitude on tape from Smith to make me think this is a brief meeting.
If he comes close to vet min, I’m all for it. Let’s face it, Eli goes down and the season goes with him, might as well not dump good cap resources into a backup QB.
Let the cries of doom begin.
Because he sure can’t throw the ball.
whoa whoa whoa, bring him in, good locker room guy I heard.
i agree…he is probably an insanely cheap option as a backup and thats what we SHOULD get. if eli goes down our season is over anyways. i rather sign someone cheap like geno who is also pretty young so you never know maybe he gets it together, but the real reason i like it is cap savings
Fitzpatrick
Too many resources for one position.
Lorenzen
Rosenfels
Sorgi
Freeman
Guy who got slugged in the mouth and missed a season.
no worse than Josh Johnson.
|Lorenzen
Rosenfels
Sorgi
Freeman
Guy who got slugged in the mouth and missed a season.
In fairness, wasn’t his jaw shattered?
|Lorenzen
Rosenfels
Sorgi
Freeman
Guy who got slugged in the mouth and missed a season.
Rosenfels wasn’t that bad, even though they overpaid for him.
Carr was worse, especially when he left briefly and got exposed in SFO and came running back to his safe clipboard space.
and like one of the previous posters said maybe he does get it together god forbid eli goes down.
He was trying to find the Jets’ facility.
|If he comes close to vet min, I’m all for it. Let’s face it, Eli goes down and the season goes with him, might as well not dump good cap resources into a backup QB.
Again, that depends on how long Eli is out. If he’s out for a chunk of the season, sure, the backup isn’t likely to lead us to the SB. But what if he’s out for 3-4 games? You want a backup who can get you a win or 2. Maybe Geno’s that guy, but I don’t think so. Pass.
in the locker room, you know to take out their frustrations during the game/ (ha ha ha, sort of serious though).
I like it. I’m not one of those Smith haters. His time with the Jets was chaotic and a lot of it had to do with the organization itself.
player the Giants might think could benefit from a change of scenery. I’m not optimistic. The Jets are a mess, but Geno had many chances.
Why not pickup a low floor low ceiling guy who could be a game manager. Smith is more of a walking disaster.
that mess called the Jets. Fresh start,stable environment,signed on the cheap. What’s not to like. …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550247#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights