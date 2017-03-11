Are The New York Giants Banking On A John Jerry Reunion?

Clearly, the New York Giants jumped ahead offensively by signing Brandon Marshall and Rhett Ellison.

At least, the free agent acquisitions of Brandon Marshall and Rhett Ellison create an aura of an improved offense for the New York Giants.

Unfortunately, Big Blue’s leaky offensive line is in no better shape than it was at the end of the 2016 season. New York whiffed at a chance to bolster the unit, when Andrew Whitworth headed to Southern California. According to ESPN on March 9, 2017, Whitworth signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Surely the G-Men balked at a third year for the 35-year old left tackle. But when players hit the open market, invariably teams must over pay. Free agency is a beautiful thing for older players, who can cash in on one more contract.

Perhaps Jerry Reese feels burned by the Geoff Schwartz contract. In football, injuries occur, it’s the nature of the beast. The bigger and cumulative problem for the Giants, remains the continued over-reliance on free agency to build the …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/11/new-york-giants/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.