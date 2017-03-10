NFL Free Agency 2017: “Five things I think I think” about Day 1

With Day of 2017 NFL Free agency in the books, let’s begin our Friday with some thoughts about what the New York Giants did and did not do. It’s a bonus “Five things I think I think” which even includes a bit of non-Giants talk.

No offensive tackle? That’s not a surprise

Offensive tackle, offensive tackle, offensive tackle. All day Thursday, shoot, even going back to Wednesday when the Giants signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall, I heard constant cries from Giants fans on Twitter and Facebook wondering when the Giants were going to make a move on the offensive line.

As we know now, it didn’t happen. That doesn’t mean it won’t, but it hasn’t. Why? Did you check the price tags? Five years, $55 million with $25 million guaranteed for Matt Kalil? Four years and $53 million ($13.25 million guaranteed) for Russell Okung? Three years, $36 million with $15 million guaranteed for 35-year-old Andrew Whitworth? Even the guard contracts were eye-popping.

The Giants, with, according to Spotrac, slightly more than $8 million in cap space not counting the signing of Rhett Ellison, simply do not have the money to compete in a market where teams are vastly overpaying for players at that position.

During one of my debates with fans on Twitter, former Giant punter Jeff Feagles (hi Jeff, thanks for the help!) jumped in. He summarized the situation perfectly.

Expect the Giants to make some type of move, or moves, to add to the offensive line during the second wave of free agency. That’s the time when you can get useful players at bargain prices. D.J. Fluker, Austin, Pazstor and Ryan Clady could be names to watch. After all of Thursday’s moves there are certain to be more starting-caliber offensive linemen being let go by their teams. Also, there are always some surprising players cut loose. So, just because the Giants did not find help on Day 1 doesn’t mean they won’t. Today is March 10. The regular season is six months away.

About Ereck Flowers and left tackle

I was going to include this in the section about the offensive tackle market. because it really is part of it, but talk about Flowers requires its own category.

Fans have been screaming for months that the Giants need to move Flowers to right tackle, to right guard, …