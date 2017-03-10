NFC East Notebook: Chaos in D.C., Alshon’s an Eagle, Tony Romo in Dallas … for now

The New York Giants kicked off free agency by adding ex-Jet Brandon Marshall and ex-Viking Rhett Ellison. Big Blue has been active in recent days, but they aren’t the only NFC East team making noise. The Philadelphia Eagles added talent at a position where they’ve lacked it, the Dallas Cowboys appear set to make make a significant move and the Washington Redskins continue to implode. Let’s spin the NFC East for the latest.

Stories of general manager Scot McCloughan’s lack of involvement in Washington’s personnel decisions have dominated headlines for the Redskins in recent weeks. So has Kirk Cousins future with the team. Both of those situations came to a head Thursday when McCloughan was fired by the team and Cousins’ trade request was denied by owner Dan Snyder. Rumors swirled about McCloughan’s alcohol abuse, but an unnamed Redskin stood up for his now …