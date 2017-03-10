NFC East Notebook: Chaos in D.C., Alshon’s an Eagle, Tony Romo in Dallas … for now

The New York Giants kicked off free agency by adding ex-Jet Brandon Marshall and ex-Viking Rhett Ellison. Big Blue has been active in recent days, but they aren’t the only NFC East team making noise. The Philadelphia Eagles added talent at a position where they’ve lacked it, the Dallas Cowboys appear set to make make a significant move and the Washington Redskins continue to implode. Let’s spin the NFC East for the latest.
Washington Redskins
Stories of general manager Scot McCloughan’s lack of involvement in Washington’s personnel decisions have dominated headlines for the Redskins in recent weeks. So has Kirk Cousins future with the team. Both of those situations came to a head Thursday when McCloughan was fired by the team and Cousins’ trade request was denied by owner Dan Snyder. Rumors swirled about McCloughan’s alcohol abuse, but an unnamed Redskin stood up for his now …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/10/14877648/nfc-east-notebook-free-agency-updates-dallas-cowboys-washington-redskins-philadelphia-eagles-romo
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Alshon Jeffery, Barry Church, Bleeding Green Nation, Brock Osweiler, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Connor Barwin, D.J. Swearinger, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, DeSean Jackson, Houston Texans, Jack Crawford, Kirk Cousins, March 9, 2017, McCloughan was fired, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pierre Garcon, San Francisco 49ers, Stacy McGee, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Terrell McClain, Tony Romo, Torrey Smith, Washington Redskins