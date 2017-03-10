New York Giants Scheduled Meeting With D.J. Fluker

The New York Giants have scheduled a meeting with free agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.

The New York Giants have been relatively quiet thus far in free agency. They have bolstered the skill positions offensively, signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Rhett Ellison. Both players will improve the Giants in their own way.

But, arguably the biggest offensively, and throughout the whole team, has yet to be addressed. The Giants need to add some veteran talent to the offensive line to take the offense to the next level.

The Giants were reportedly interested in Russell Okung, but he landed a huge deal with the San Diego Chargers. Other top options such as Andrew Whitworth, Matt Kalil, Kevin Zeitler, Larry Wafford, and Ron Leary are all off the market as well.

