New York Giants: Rhett Ellison Petitions For Adrian Peterson

Recent New York Giants signee Rhett Ellison is already wearing his recruiting hat. Ellison’s target in free agency: former teammate Adrian Peterson.

The New York Giants have made a concerted effort to improve offensive execution. Though the offensive line remains untouched, general manager Jerry Reese has addressed voids at wide receiver and tight end with two multi-year contracts.

Rhett Ellison isn’t nearly as heralded as Brandon Marshall, but it’s he who’s campaigning on the free agency trails.

Ellison was a surprising acquisition due to the cost and length of his contract, as well as the somewhat unknown nature of his game. He’s a quality blocking tight end who can make the move to H-…

