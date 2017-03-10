Grading the New York Giants first day of NFL free agency

The New York Giants had a quiet first day in NFL free agency, having actually made their big splash before the official signing period began with the acquisition of wide receiver Brandon Marshall.
How do you think the Giants did? Since fans and analysts alike love to rush to judgment and try to grade moves as soon as they happen, let’s give you a chance to do that. Vote in the poll below and let us know how you would grade the Giants start to free agency.
To be fair to the Giants, I think you have to include the Marshall signing in your thinking when you vote. Here are other things to consider:
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/10/14880294/grading-ny-giants-first-day-of-nfl-free-agency-2017-rhett-ellison-brandon-marshall
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: The signing of