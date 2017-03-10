Giants Sign TE Rhett Ellison

The Giants signed TE Rhett Ellison to a 4 year $18M contract. Pretty crazy number for a blocking TE. But this what Free Agency looks like these days. The skinny on FA: “B Players for A Prices.” In this case with Ellison, it is a C Player for B prices. Now that the money issue is very clear, understand this- Ellison is an excellent blocker. He averages about 1 pass reception per start. So this is not a receiving option. He is there as a cog in the Giants blocking scheme, which makes sense when you have OBJ, Marshall and Shepard to throw to. Ellison will help the OL. We noted how poor the Giants TE’s were in pass & run blocking in 2016. Ellison addresses that need.

GREAT pick up @Giants Rhett is one of best blockers at TE I’ve ever gone against college or pros! We bout to have some battles in camp! â?? Devon Kennard (@DevonKennard) March 9, 2017

Right now the Giants are operating on a shoestring budget. Yes, the Giants struck gold last year when they blew out their wallet to get Harrison, Vernon and Jenkins. They went 3 for 3, so the crazy money paid off. But to all of the blind fans who yapped about “who cares how much they spend, because they have it to spend” the …