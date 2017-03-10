Giants Rumors: NYG To Meet With Free Agent Offensive Lineman D.J. Fluker

The New York Giants have made signings at wide receiver and tight end. The next order of business appears to be signing an offensive lineman.

The New York Giants have a desperate need to improve along the offensive line. Following a season during which the pocket consistently collapsed and the running game couldn’t get anything going, New York appears to be realizing its own mortality.

With Eli Manning in need of protection and Paul Perkins in need of running lanes, general manager Jerry Reese appears to be making his move.

New York has two of the better offensive linemen in the NFL locked up already in Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg. It also has an …

