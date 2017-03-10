Forum Post: Offensive Line

Now that the first wave of FA is pretty much over, and panic is setting in here at BBI. I was hoping we can try to have a reasonable discussion about where we stand with this unit currently.

There were a lot of factors that went into what was a mediocre performance last season on the whole. Richburg was battling injury early. Pugh (and his backups) went down midseason.

If we are being honest, the skill position players besides Beckham either sucked or were rookies. And Eli, perhaps did not have his best year in …

