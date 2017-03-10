Forum Post: Giants express interest in OT Menelik Watson

Giants have expressed interest in former Raiders T Menelik Watson, per source. Just preliminary talks so far.
|In comment 13387464 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The grass is not always greener on the other side.
He’s a better RT than Newhouse.
how so?
http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/menelik-watson-player-injuries – ( New Window )
|In comment 13387471 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13387464 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The grass is not always greener on the other side.
He’s a better RT than Newhouse.
how so?
He doesn’t flat out stink as a RT. Newhouse looked halfway decent at guard.
A complete game was November 2014. Raiders liked his potential but just can’t stay healthy. He can only play RT so in one sense he is a step back from Newhouse
“Menelik Watson, Age: 28, OAK- Filled in for Donald Penn at LT during Oakland’s playoff game. He is a good athlete that could play either tackle position. Has some injury concerns, had a lingering groin issue during the season. “
With that view in mind, Watson seems like he would be a good signing. A one year prove it deal would be even better. Little downside if he doesn’t win a starting job, as he could be solid depth. There is some upside if he is motivated and can stay healthy.
|A complete game was November 2014. Raiders liked his potential but just can’t stay healthy. He can only play RT so in one sense he is a step back from Newhouse
He played several complete games last season
Finish them
According to Raider fans
|In comment 13387454 Big Blue ’56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13387444 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
But he’s got some boom in the run game when he does. That is not very often though.
How’s his present health? Hey, Robinson stayed healthy last year, so you never know. So did Okung..????
OK
My point was, in and of itself, Robinson and Okung staying healthy means squat as it pertains to Watson. But, if guys who have been career injuries waiting to happen can manage to finally stay healthy, why not Watson, finally? Don’t know that he will, but at least it gives me room for hope, nothing more
watson – ( New Window )
|resume Watson – ( New Window )
According to the link, missed the entire 2015 season.
I didn’t like him coming out of FSU and he hasn’t done anything to prove otherwise since joining the Raiders. 17 starts in three seasons of inconsistency and injury. We might as well keep Newhouse and/or Beatty.
He tore his Achilles tendon before season started in 2015.
|In comment 13387436 Old Dirty Beckham said:
Quote:
resume Watson – ( New Window )
According to the link, missed the entire 2015 season.
Tore his achilles
he’s got more talent than health so far. a lot cheaper than the high priced guys.
|don’t know anything about this guy, what’s the 411 here?
I remember him from his draft year. He was a former basketball player and there was a lot of buzz about him and his potential because he had great movement skills for a big guy. Things haven’t panned out for him obviously, but most of the top OT prospects from that ’13 draft have been letdowns.
thanks for the 2015 update on the injury front!
Maybe get this guy on the cheap? Let him compete at RT.
He won’t cost much at all.
If the Giants want him maybe they can ask Osi to sit down and have tea with him.
which is better then Newhouse/Hart, but not going to make those wanting an upgrade on Flowers happy.
I figure some guys just aren’t …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550179#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights