Forum Post: Giants express interest in OG/OT D.J. Fluker

Last offseason, the Chargers exercised the fifth-year option on Fluker’s four-year rookie deal, and he was scheduled to make $8.82 million in 2017. His career got off to a solid start. He played right tackle in 2013 for 15 games and finished with a positive grade at Pro Football Focus. He also earned a spot on the NFL’s All-Rookie Team.

However, things took a turn for the worse in his sophomore campaign. While Fluker played every game that season, his production sharply declined, so the Chargers decided to move him inside to right guard.

…

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=550206#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.