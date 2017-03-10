D.J. Fluker to visit New York Giants, per report

Business is apparently picking up in the New York Giants‘ pursuit of options along their offensive line. Guard/tackle D.J. Fluker, one of the players we mentioned earlier as an option for the Giants, is reportedly going to visit East Rutherford, N.J. OL D.J. Fluker has visit scheduled with Giants, per source. The Patriots also have strong interest in the former Chargers first-round pick. â?? Jordan …

