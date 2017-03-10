2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

The New York Giants‘ needs along the offensive line are one of the most common topics of conversation regarding the team thus far in the 2017 off-season.

Alabama’s Cam Robinson was considered the prohibitive “best” offensive tackle in this draft class at the start of the season, and he his now being talked about as a potential convert to guard. Could he fill either of the Giants’ needs?

Measurables

Pros

Great frame with prototypical size and bulk.

Appears to have long arms and carries his weight well.

Plays with a wide base and can re-anchor if initially beaten.

Powerful run blocker who can open a hole even if he isn’t in great position.

Initially plays with good pad level and can dig defenders out of holes.

Cons