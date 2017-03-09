Robbie Gould signs with 49ers

Giants free agent K Robbie Gould will sign a two-year deal with the 49ers, the team confirmed Thursday night.
New York signed Gould last Oct. 20 after Josh Brown was suspended and ultimately released due to domestic abuse allegations.
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The 35-year-old connected on all 10 of his field goal tries and was successful on 20-of-23 extra point attempts in 10 regular season games with the …
