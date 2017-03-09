Orleans Darkwa returning to Giants — report

The New York Giants are adding â?? sort of â?? a veteran power running back in free agency. Orleans Darkwa, whom the Giants recently did not tender as a restricted free agent, will reportedly return on a one-year deal.
