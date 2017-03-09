NFL Free Agency: Where Giants stand as signing period begins

The 2017 NFL free agency signing period begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning today rumors and reports can become reality and signings. Let’s take a look at where the New York Giants stand entering the first “official” day of business for the upcoming season.

Biggest moves already made?

When the smoke clears from this first wave of free agency, during which time almost all of the big-name players and the rich contracts will be signed, don’t be surprised if we learn that the Giants have already made the biggest free-agent moves they are going to make.

Those moves, of course, are putting the franchise tag on defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and the signing of wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Yes, the Giants have other holes to fill. They do not, however, have much cap space to do that with. Before signing Marshall, Spotrac estimated that the Giants had $12.832 million under the cap. We don’t yet know the structure of Marshall’s deal, but a $6 million cap hit for Marshall in 2017 could put the Giants as low as $6.8 million above the cap.

That’s not enough room for expensive splash signings like offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth or tight end Martellus Bennett.

Let’s clarify one thing about free agents. The Giants were able to sign Marshall before the signing period began because the New York Jets …