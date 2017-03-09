NFL Free Agency: Ex-Giants kicker Robbie Gould signs with 49ers

The New York Giants will now definitely need a new placekicker for the 2017 season. Robbie Gould, who kicked in 10 games for the Giants last season, is signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
Gould, 35, spent 11 years with the Chicago …
