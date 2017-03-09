NFL Free Agency 2017: New York Giants sign TE/FB Rhett Ellison

The New York Giants struck quickly to start free agency and have made their second signing of the 2017 free agency period. The first, of course was the splashy acquisition of wide receiver Brandon Marshall.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Giants have signed now former Minnesota Viking Rhett Ellison to a 4-year, $18 million contract.
Rhett Ellison 4-yr $18M deal with Giants with $8M fully guaranteed at signing
