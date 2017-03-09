NFL Free Agency 2017: Giants miss out as Chargers sign Russell Okung

And just like that another free agent left tackle is off the market. For months fans of the New York Giants had hoped that the team would look to free agency to create an instant impact for their offensive line.
Josina Anderson is reporting that the Los Angeles Chargers have signed free agent left tackle Russell Okung.
I’m told …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/9/14875580/nfl-free-agency-2017-ny-giants-chargers-sign-russell-okung-4-years-53mil-news-rumors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, March 9, 2017, Marshall, Matt Kalil, New York Giants, Russell Okung