NFL Draft: Ten potential picks for New York Giants at No. 23

As we while away the minutes and hours until the opening of Free Agency at 4 p.m. ET, we have some moments of relative calm to take a breath and see where we are.
At this point we have two ways to pass the time. We can either constantly refresh the tab, looking for any trickle of news to come out of the pre-FA “legal tampering” period. Or we can take a look at how the NFL Scouting Combine has impacted draft boards, and which prospects might be in consideration when the New York Giants pick at 23rd overall.
With about eight hours of “legal tampering” to go until the start of actual free agency, let’s take a look at a group of prospects could be a Giant by the end of April 27th.
- Ryan Ramczyk (OT, Wisconsin) - Ramczyk was my pick for the New York Giants in our post-combine mock draft. He is a strong, athletic, and nasty blocker. Thanks to inexperience and a hip injury his stock could be incredibly fluid, but he would be an immediate upgrade to the offensive line. [Prospect Profile]
- Forrest Lamp (OL, WKU) – Lamp is a versatile blocker in the mold of Justin Pugh or Zach Martin. He was a college left tackle, but his athleticism, frame, and build suggest that he might be able to play any position on the line. He could go higher than 23rd overall, but if he is a Giant, they can slot him at either right guard or right tackle and …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/9/14841280/2017-nfl-draft-ny-giants-23-overall-ramczyk-mccaffrey-peppers-news-rumors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Bucky Hodges, Charlton, Christian McCaffrey, David Njoku, Forrest Lamp, Haason Reddick, Hodges, Jabrill Peppers, Justin Pugh, Lamp, Leonard Floyd, Malik McDowell, McCaffrey, McDowell, New York Giants, NFL Scouting Combine, Njoku, Prospect Profile, Ryan Ramczyk, Senior Bowl, T.J. Watt, Taco Charlton, Watt