The New York Giants signed former New York Jets’ wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Wednesday. Considering the current state of the team, was this the right move to make?

After inking Brandon Marshall to a two-year/$12 million contract, the New York Giants appear to have their No. 2 WR for the 2017 season. Following the departure of Victor Cruz, the front office felt it was necessary to bring aboard a veteran replacement to play alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. However, was bolstering the wide receiving corps at the start of free agency in the Giants’ best interests?

Marshall did not demand a monster contract, settling for $6 million per year. After using the franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul for $17 million, the Giants had approximately $11 million left for salary cap space for 2017. After signing Marshall, this number is almost cut in half. In other words, until they restructure additional contracts or cut players, the Giants have roughly $5 million to address their other needs through free agency.

Specifically, the Giants are weak on the offensive line, tight end, running back and …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/09/new-york-giants-was-signing-brandon-marshall-the-right-move/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.