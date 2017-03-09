New York Giants to Cut Will Johnson, Could Be Re-Signed

Follow @BigBlueInteract

NJ.com is reporting that the New York Giants will release fullback/tight end/H-Back Will Johnson. However, the Giants may re-sign Johnson to a cheaper deal. The Giants signed Johnson to a 2-year, $2.3 million contract last offseason, but he missed the entire season with nerve damage to his deltoid muscle. Johnson’s 2017 cap hit would have been $1.275 million. The Giants will suffer $200,000 in dead money by cutting him before June 1st.

