New York Giants: Time Was Right To Implement Marshall Plan

New York Giants signed six-time Pro Bowl receiver Brandon Marshall.

According to the team’s official website that announced the signing on March 8, 2017, “Marshall has caught more than 100 passes in a season an NFL-record six times, including a career-high 118 with the Bears in 2012, when he was selected first-team All-Pro.”

New York already has Odell Beckham, Jr. as its established top receiving. But signing Marshall puts some serious teeth into a potential lethal trio of Beckham, Marshall and second-year man Sterling Shepard. And Marshall immediately creates a red zone offense for Big Blue.

Naysayers may point to the checkered past of Marshall, but he appeared to be a solid team player for the New York Jets. He instantly elevates the talent level of wide receiver. That alone is no small task, given the presence of Beckham. Incredibly, the contract was very team friendly.

