New York Giants 2017 free agent rumor tracker, live updates, signings, more

March 9th, 2017 at 12:03 AM
Johnathan Hankins

The “legal tampering” portion of NFL free agency is now in its second day, and rumors about what the New York Giants and the other 31 teams might do are flying.

At Big Blue View, we are tracking what is going on with the Giants and around the league right here. Refresh this page for updates on the latest news and rumors before the free agent signing period begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at all of the Giants free agents.

2017 Giants Free Agents

PlayerPositionAgeStatus
PlayerPositionAgeStatus
Jason Pierre-PaulDE28Franchise tag
Keenan RobinsonILB27UFA
John JerryG30UFA
Larry DonnellTE28UFA
Marshall NewhouseRT28UFA
Leon HallCB32UFA
Mark HerzlichOLB29UFA
William BeattyLT31UFA
Zak DeOssieLS32Re-signed to two-year deal
Johnathan HankinsDT25UFA
Robbie GouldK35UFA
Josh JohnsonQB30UFA
Bobby RaineyRB29UFA
Kelvin SheppardILB29UFA
Coty SensabaughCB28UFA

