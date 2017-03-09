New York Giants 2017 free agent rumor tracker, live updates, signings, more

The “legal tampering” portion of NFL free agency is now in its second day, and rumors about what the New York Giants and the other 31 teams might do are flying.
At Big Blue View, we are tracking what is going on with the Giants and around the league right here. Refresh this page for updates on the latest news and rumors before the free agent signing period begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Here is a look at all of the Giants free agents.
2017 Giants Free Agents
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Status
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Status
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|DE
|28
|Franchise tag
|Keenan Robinson
|ILB
|27
|UFA
|John Jerry
|G
|30
|UFA
|Larry Donnell
|TE
|28
|UFA
|Marshall Newhouse
|RT
|28
|UFA
|Leon Hall
|CB
|32
|UFA
|Mark Herzlich
|OLB
|29
|UFA
|William Beatty
|LT
|31
|UFA
|Zak DeOssie
|LS
|32
|Re-signed to two-year deal
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|25
|UFA
|Robbie Gould
|K
|35
|UFA
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|30
|UFA
|Bobby Rainey
|RB
|29
|UFA
|Kelvin Sheppard
|ILB
|29
|UFA
|Coty Sensabaugh
|CB
|28
|UFA
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/7/14841806/nfl-free-agency-rumors-tracker-2017-ny-giants-news-reports-signings-trades-updates
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Franchise tag, John Jerry, Johnathan Hankins, Johnathan Hankins still within Giants’ reach?, Join the discussion about that, Keenan Robinson, March 7, 2017, March 8, 2017, New York Giants, Non-tendered, will be a UFA, Re-signed to two-year deal, Received original round tender, The Giants have reportedly signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Tony Romo will be cut by the Dallas Cowboys, Would the Giants have interest