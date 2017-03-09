Marshall: Party boat does not happen if I’m with Giants

WR Brandon Marshall does not believe the Giants’ young receivers would have gone to party in Miami following their Week 17 victory over the Redskins had he been a member of the team at the time.
“You know what? No, it doesn’t happen,” Marshall said on NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ Thursday morning. ”Well, I can’t say that. Everyone is different. But I would have been against that, and partly because of my pains, right? I’ve been in the league so long and I’ve never made …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/marshall-party-boat-does-not-happen-if-im-with-giants/218587446
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York