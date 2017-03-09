GM Scot McCloughan fired by Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins have fired general manager Scot McCloughan, ending a tense period during which McCloughan did not attend the NFL Combine and has apparently not been involved in free-agent decisions.
Here is a statement from Redskins Team President Bruce Allen:
“The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately. We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his …
