Forum Post: Rhett Ellison signs with Giants

4 years, $18M

that is from Schefter Adam Schefter?Verified account @AdamSchefter 52s53 seconds ago Chris Baker 3-yr deal with Bucs…$6M+ per yr Rhett Ellison 4-yr $18M deal with Giants with $8M fully guaranteed at signing

pretty big contract

that seems steep. Welcome Rhett

thats ALOT



that seems steep. Welcome Rhett In comment 13385958 Kevin in Annapolis said: only 8 guaranteed

51 career receptions since 2012

…8M guaranteed? That’s nothing

well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw.

They really needed a guy like Ellison.



well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw. In comment 13385970 JonC said: Why ouch? Only 8 guaranteed over 4 years

Multiple sets with the FB/HB/TE. A good way to beat the 2 deep zone packages.

But at least they have a TE who can block.

Wonder how that will be earned on the field.

Nice signing.

But they must really like him. I’m thinking Will Johnson doesn’t make it out of camp.



51 career receptions since 2012 In comment 13385966 jlukes said: Blocking. Blocking from both the TE and FB position. That’s why he is here.

???? What does this mean for Will Johnson?

Back up TE who sat behind an All Pro TE and the league hasn’t seen much of him



But they must really like him. I’m thinking Will Johnson doesn’t make it out of camp. In comment 13385995 Patrick77 said: I thinks it is more like he won’t MAKE IT TO camp.

Never really used as a receiver. I’ll take the blocking. Maybe it will rub off on our LT.

Bye bye Will Johnson

hopefully a diamond in the rough.



thats ALOT In comment 13385964 BleedBlue said: How do u figure? 8 mill guaranteed

He looks like a guy that can catch and run pretty well. I gather he’s considered a pretty good blocker. Nice.



In comment 13385970 JonC said: Quote: well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw. Why ouch? Only 8 guaranteed over 4 years In comment 13385984 Big Blue ’56 said: He’s not exactly done a ton in the NFL.

That means no Marty B. God speed, black unicorn.

for any of you old timers out there.

In comment 13386013 Devon said: Is he better than Fasano? If so, he’s younger..Also what is Fasano making with Dolphins? Asking because I don’t know

…he has potential to make a quantum leap offensively. Remember Bennett caught 85 balls in Dallas in four seasons and has averaged 65 per since.



Bye bye Will Johnson In comment 13386009 Mkdaman1818 said: Don’t see this at all. I think they’d like to have the versatility both can bring.



He looks like a guy that can catch and run pretty well. I gather he’s considered a pretty good blocker. Nice. In comment 13386019 BillT said: he kind of reminds me of Kevin Boss…similar build similar running style. He doesn’t look like he is fast but he looks like he can get down the field vertically like Boss did.

OL in round 1.

USC guy who will help the team. Very willing blocker who can block on the move as well as inline. Has fair speed and decent hands and will be a good special teams guy. Solid number two tight end and can play some fullback if needed. Solid signing.



OL in round 1. In comment 13386044 Carl in CT said: That’s kinda silly Carl..We’re not going to force the pick..

In comment 13386024 The_Boss said: Would you please shut the fuck up?

What first year cap hit will be? Probally 3.25-3.5m cap hit first year, FA is crazy, im still wondering what there doing with OL, but so is everyone else.

Instead we chose Adrien Robinson. Ellison was picked next, by the Vikings.



In comment 13385970 JonC said: Quote: well, they worked him extensively back in his draft year, must have kept tabs and really liked what they saw. Why ouch? Only 8 guaranteed over 4 years In comment 13385984 Big Blue ’56 said: It’s $8M guaranteed over four years if he plays four years and gets paid $18M total. Which is not cheap. If he plays only one year, it’s $8M guaranteed over one year.



Instead we chose Adrien Robinson. Ellison was picked next, by the Vikings. In comment 13386057 Klaatu said: But you like this guy..Lawd knows we need a good blocking TE

but I like this guy. I wanted them to get this guy a year ago, but he was coming off that injury, and re-upped with Minnesota on a one-year contract.



In comment 13386024 The_Boss said: Quote: - Would you please shut the fuck up? In comment 13386052 drkenneth said: This!



6’5″, 250 officially. In comment 13386049 No Where Man said:6’5″, 250 officially.



6-4 250. In comment 13386049 No Where Man said:6-4 250.

Look at this market. This is why it’s crucial to bring home some serious bacon from the draft year in and year out. Can’t go crazy without seeing the details of the contract, but this seems like big $ for a big recent injury.



Nice signing. In comment 13385991 Torrag said: He’s older than JPP, he’s not a young player with upside. He’s a versatile JAG. Which the Giants need. Not complaining about the signing, but he’s not young at 28, turning 29 early in the season.



…he has potential to make a quantum leap offensively. Remember Bennett caught 85 balls in Dallas in four seasons and has averaged 65 per since. Torrag said: Not to mention the way Shiancoe blossomed in Minnesota after escaping Shockey’s shadow. IDK whether the Giants envision Ellison as a major factor in the passing game, but at least he’s a target the defense has to account for.

Ellison will be a TE/H-Back and rarely FB. I would say this means Bye, Bye, Tye. Johnson stays. If you are going to run an offense with inline TE, H-Back and Fullback, you need to have at least 2 guys to back up all the positions in a pinch.

for Reese. 51 catches, 3 TDs in 5 years. Yay. Problem solved.

other then FB?

His contract isn’t exactly something I’m going to lose sleep over. 18 over 4 years, a lot for this kind of player? Perhaps,but not a huge cap hit. But by all means, let’s keep whining.



In comment 13386024 The_Boss said: Quote: - Would you please shut the fuck up? In comment 13386052 drkenneth said: For you?

Absolutely not.

A little more than I thought he’d get, but a good signing nonetheless. I would’ve like to have both Ellison and Fasano with Ellison playing mostly at FB and Fasano as the #2 blocking TE. That would’ve helped out the line and running game immensely. But it looks like Reese wanted one or the other. Hopefully JPP signs an extension soon. That’ll open up 6 to 7 mil so we can ho after a 2nd tier OL like Rief or Lang.



for Reese. 51 catches, 3 TDs in 5 years. Yay. Problem solved. In comment 13386083 Mr. Bungle said: Next time get a clue before you open your mouth.

must not be very healthy still



In comment 13386057 Klaatu said: Quote: Instead we chose Adrien Robinson. Ellison was picked next, by the Vikings. But you like this guy..Lawd knows we need a good blocking TE In comment 13386064 Big Blue ’56 said: I do like him. I just hope he stays healthy.



other then FB? In comment 13386084 32_Razor said: Doubt it. He’ll be the blocking TE. Hopefully, they’…

