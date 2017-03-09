Forum Post: Raanan: Giants/JPP NOT close on new deal

In comment 13385571 pjcas18 said:
|restructuring does not mean pay cut, it means guaranteeing portions of or more of a contract than you as the team initially agreed to (aka you are now required to pay the player more or sooner than you thought they were worth.).
Eli isn’t an option, because this is the year his cap hit dips. To create cap room with Eli need to increase the cap hit in future years and it’s already 22.2 and 23.2 the final two years, that would hurt …
