Brandon Marshall contract details: Two years, $11 million for Giants WR

The two-year contract Brandon Marshall signed with the New York Giants on Wednesday appears to be a rather favorable one for the Giants. The contract is a two-year, $11 million deal with $5 million guaranteed.

All of the guaranteed money will be paid to Marshall during 2017, when Marshall will carry a $4.5 million salary cap hit.

Marshall’s 2018 cap hit rises to $6.5 million, but there is no guaranteed money in the second year. If the Giants wanted to move on from Marshall after one season, they would incur only $1 million in dead cap money and would save $5.5 million against the cap.

