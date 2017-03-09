Alshon Jeffery signing: WR goes to Philadelphia Eagles

The wide receiver-needy Philadelphia Eagles have signed Alshon Jeffery to a deal reported to be only one year at a cost of $14 million. The deal makes the two-year, $11 million one the New York Giants signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall to on Wednesday …
