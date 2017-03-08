Why the Brandon Marshall signing makes sense for the Giants

The New York Giants struck before free agency officially opens by signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a reported two-year deal worth $12 million. The specifics of the contract probably won’t be announced until later concerning things like how much of that money is guaranteed, but that’s a discussion for a different time.

Right now we’ll focus on the move that has been widely discussed in this space over the past week since Marshall‘s release from the New York Jets. Those discussions raised some valid concerns, but overall Marshall is a great fit for the Giants to go with Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Much of that comes from him still being a pretty good football player.

Sure he had a down year in 2016, but much of that can be placed on the quarterback play of the Jets between the implosion of Ryan Fitzpatrick and whatever Bryce Petty was. For the first time in Marshall’s 11-year career, he posted a below 50 percent catch rate. And while he had some problems with drops — Football Outsiders charted him with 10 on the season — it wasn’t much different than the year before. Marshall had eight in 2015 when he still caught 63 percent of his targets, had 1,500 yards, 14 touchdowns, and made the Pro Bowl.

Marshall is going to turn 33 years old at the end of March, and while that easily makes him the veteran of the Giants receiving corps, it shouldn’t be much of a concern for his on-field ability. What keeps Marshall going is that his skill set ages quite well. He’s never been a burner or someone who solely relies on agility and athleticism. He can do those things, but mostly Marshall is a big, physical receiver who …