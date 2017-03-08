Pro Day Report: Giants scouts watch Haason Reddick, Dion Dawkins at Temple

It is now time for Pro Day visits as we inch closer to the 2017 NFL Draft. As usual, Big Blue View will report on the latest nuggets of news to see who the New York Giants are interested in. As per Ryan Dunleavy of the Star-Ledger, the Giants had two representatives observing Temple’s Pro Day on Wednesday morning.
Two prospects to note from Temple are edge rusher Haason Reddick and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Chris has detailed scouting reports on both Reddick and Dawkins.
During the NFL Combine, Reddick posted some monster numbers. His 4.52 40-yard dash and 133-inch broad jump were the best for any edge rusher. When adjusting for his weight, Reddick had …
