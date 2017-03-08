Post JPP Franchise Tag Strategy

So I am reading blogs and I hear so much hoopla about the cap. “JPP is taking up too much cap room with his Franchise Tag”, cut him!!!! “We have no money, Resse messed up, we can’t fix he holes”â?¦. et cetera. LOL. I have decided to put together an example of how we can completely fix the team with the cap room we have, well sorta(wink wink). No smoke and mirrors, just a basic mathematical breakdown. Read along my fellow NFL mind zombiesâ?¦.

After giving Jason the franchise tag of $16,934,000 we have $15,864,039 in cap space. The following is exactly what I would do to get us ready for the Lombardi run. Bare with me and read it through before you comment.

1. You cut JT Thomas.

His cap hit is 4 mil, with 1 mil dead money, you save 3mil by cutting him. He is a good guy as far as I see but not enough snaps to hold that cap hit. NEW CAP – $18,864,039

2. You resign Jason Pierre-Paul 5 years $72.5 Mil(42 guaranteed) – 14.5 mil per year.

This deal must be structured similar to Olivier’s deal, it must be back loaded so that his hit is 12mil this year. Last year OV did same thing, his hit was 13mil and it jumps up by 3mil each of next two years, starting this year. If done this saves us 4.9 mil this year. NEW CAP – $23,764,039

3. Restructure Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie

Restruture from his remaining 2 years at 8.5mil per(17mil total) to 4 years at 6.5mil(26mil) This would give 30 year old DRC 2 extra years under contract here, with guaranteed money that was not previously there. He can stay home …