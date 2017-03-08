NFL Free Agency: Ricky Wagner signing with Detroit Lions — report

We have been predicting for a while now that Ricky Wagner, the premier right tackle on the free-agent market, would not be joining the New York Giants. That appears to be coming to fruition as ESPN is reporting that Wagner will join the Detroit Lions provided there are no last-minute snags.
Detroit is not where I had expected Wagner, …
