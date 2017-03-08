New York Giants: Reasons To Love The Brandon Marshall Signing

The New York Giants have made a power move in free agency. Here are five reasons to love the signing of wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

The New York Giants have made an early splash in the 2016 NFL offseason. With a need to replace veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz, Jerry Reese secured an agreement from one of the biggest names in the NFL.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of Newsday, the Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Brandon Marshall on a two-year deal worth $12 million.

…

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/08/new-york-giants-love-brandon-marshall-signing/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.